December 01, 2021 Music » Concert Announcements

Judas Priest will play San Antonio in March on its rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years tour 

By
click to enlarge Judas Priest will perform at Freeman Coliseum on March 21, 2022. - FACEBOOK / JUDAS PRIEST
  • Facebook / Judas Priest
  • Judas Priest will perform at Freeman Coliseum on March 21, 2022.
Judas Priest has announced the San Antonio date for its rescheduled 50 Heavy Metal Years tour, adding fellow legacy metal act Queensryche as opener.

The new San Antonio show will take place Sunday, March 21, at Freeman Coliseum. Tickets sold to the original show will transfer, and seats are still available.



Priest postponed its original Alamo City show, along with two dozen other North American dates, in September after guitarist Richie Faulkner's aorta ruptured while playing onstage. He underwent life-saving surgery and has been recovering since.

"I’m playing guitar every day, and with the love and support of my family, the continued support from you guys and the inspiration that I get from the guitar, I’ll be back on stage in no time!" Faulkner posted in a message on the band's website. "My surgeons are very pleased with my progress and have all reserved front-row tickets for the next Priest show."

Priest's 50th anniversary tour was originally set for 2020 but the pandemic forced the band to scrap those plans and reschedule for 2021.

$49-$129, Sunday, March 21, 8 p.m., Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St., (210) 226-1177, freemancoliseum.com.
