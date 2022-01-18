Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 18, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Kung Fu Saloon opens in Northwest San Antonio, offering cocktails, vintage arcade games 

By
click image Kung Fu Saloon is located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District. - INSTAGRAM / SATXRATED
  • Instagram / satxrated
  • Kung Fu Saloon is located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District.
The Austin-based Kung Fu Saloon chain has opened its first Alamo City location, which like its other outlets, brings together vintage arcade games, a full bar and pub-style grub to fuel the fun.

From the same group that operates Camp 1604 — a similar 21-and-up foray into childhood-inspired nightlife — Kung Fu Saloon also offers skee ball, shuffleboard, foosball, ping pong, board games and karaoke rooms. Both establishments share a patio that offers yard games and outdoor seating.



Located at 5531 N. Loop 1604 West in the Rim Crossing Entertainment District, Kung Fu Saloon is open Monday through Friday 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

In addition to the new San Antonio outpost, there are Kung Fu Saloons in Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Nashville, Tennessee.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis holding pop-ups ahead of her move to California Read More

  2. Bojangles, Andrew Weissman: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki’s new Dash loft lounge now open Read More

  4. North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles set to open San Antonio stores Read More

  5. Popular West San Antonio Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ha Long now under new ownership Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation