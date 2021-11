Kura, San Antonio’s forthcoming conveyor-belt sushi bar, plans spring 2022 opening 

click to enlarge Instagram / kurasushi_usa

Kura Sushi is planning a location in San Antonio's Alamo Quarry Market.

Sushi diehards have been salivating for details since the Japan-based Kura chain this summer unveiled plans for a San Antonio location. Now, we know that its first Alamo City outpost will start serving in the spring, news site MySA reports Kura's claim to fame is that its fresh, handmade sushi is carried along on a revolving conveyor belt. That still may be a novelty in Texas, but that kind of automation is a staple of modern Japanese food culture.Kura announced plans this summer to convert a former Papouli's Greek Grill location at 255 E. Basse Road, #384, into one of its sushi bars, and spokesperson for the Japanese company now tells MySA it will open in spring 2022.The chain has 32 U.S. locations in the U.S., including eight in Texas, the closest being in Austin. Its menu spans a broad offering of Japanese bites, including nigiri, rolls, hand rolls, gunkan maki, ramen and desserts.