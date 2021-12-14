Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Khruangbin, Robert Earl Keen, Wristmeetrazor and more 

click to enlarge Facebook / Robert Earl Keen

Robert Earl Keen will bring the holiday spirit to the Aztec Theatre Friday.

With musical artists looking to recoup money and time lost when the pandemic put a kibosh on live performances, December is shaping up to be chock full on touring shows. Let's run down the highlights heading through the 210 this week.Before Seattle birthed grunge, it was host to a thriving punk scene. The Spits made sure they were a part of the latter during a time where bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam were hogging the spotlight. Originally from Michigan, the band eventually moved to the West Coast to pursue their hard-touring, low-budget “punk for the people,” and they’re after it 30 years later.The New Braunfels Americana artist and his band will perform songs from his most recent rock-heavy album, aptly titled. Kolton Moore will open the night with his own brand of country rock.Though he got his start in indie legends Lambchop and Silver Jews, Tyler has become more well-known for his critically acclaimed solo acoustic guitar work. His all-instrumental music is challenging to describe, though descriptors often include “lush,” “cosmic” and “ambient.” Even though the sound is different, Tyler’s output channels the spirit of Leo Kottke and John Fahey.Austin’s Duel is no stranger to San Antonio, having steadily built a following here for its heavy psych rock with a touch of classic doom thrown into the mix. San Marcos’ Crypt Trip and White Dog from Schertz get the show going with sounds complementing Duel’s ’70s-inspired stoner riffage.Before you say anything about this show, note that Max Bemis is the frontman for, well, Say Anything. That project is currently on hiatus, though Bemis’ open struggles with mental health and drugs have lent a “we’ll see” quality to much of his career. His music runs the gamut from emo to indie rock to pop punk. Bemis said this gig is an “opportunity to see a sweaty Jew attempt to age gracefully live, with singing…!” Coolest side note ever: he also writes for Marvel Comics. Yep.It’s that time of year again. Texas alt-country mainstay Robert Earl Keen’s annual Christmas tour is coming back to town. Armed with a guitar, a raspy voice, a Santa’s sack full of memorable songs and a hankering for eggnog, Keen creates his own brand of Christmas cheer that Texans loveIf you jumped into a time machine, went back to the mid-2000s heyday of metalcore, added some gothic aesthetics and feelings of darkness and despair, you’d be able to recreate Wristmeetrazor. With three prominent vocalists, each brings their own harsh style to the band’s arm-flailing, mosh pit-inducing songs.Although primarily known as the lead vocalist and drummer for the mathy post-hardcore band Hail the Sun, Donovan Melero is also a solo artist whose music floats and relies more heavily on the strength of his voice than progressive musical chops. After overcoming addiction at a young age, Melero now lives through his music and helps book tours for other striving bands.Formerly known as Carlton Zeus, this hip-hop performer will bring his original tunes to a North Side venue better known for cover acts and live-band karaoke. It will be a night full of meaning for ZEUS, since this is his first show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will also feature a full performance of his pending LP. It will also be filmed. “I grew up in Brownsville, obsessed with the soundtracks of every quinceañera and backyard BBQ: Freddy Fender, Selena, El Grupo Mazz and La Mafia,” ZEUS said of his music, which brings a distinct South Texas vibe to the hip-hop genre. “I wanted to bring that all together.”This Austin-based Latin funk ensemble has been active for more than 20 years, moving bodies with its big-band sound — nine pieces, in fact. The band’s last albumwas released in 2019.One of the most eclectic acts to achieve widespread success, Khruangbin swirls together Asian surf rock, Jamaican dub, Thai funk and more to create a style that’s been described as heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino soundtracks. The group’s initial work was largely instrumental, though its most recent release,, features vocals. Khruangbin’s hard-to-pigeonhole sound has earned it high-profile festival slots and allowed it to open for Phish mainman Trey Anastasio, with whom they have appeared onstage. Also worthy of note is guitarist Mark Speer’s incredible haircut.