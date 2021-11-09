Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 09, 2021 Arts » Things to Do

Luminaria Contemporary Art Festival will light up downtown San Antonio this Saturday 

Billed as “the most prominent arts festival in South Texas,” Luminaria features a wide array of artists and performers representing various disciplines including visual art, dance, fashion, film, theater and poetry.

The annual festival returns to downtown San Antonio this year after a pandemic-induced cancellation in 2020. It will take place across Hemisfair, the Henry B. González Convention Center and the River Walk, showcasing performances and installations from more than 45 Texas artists and groups, representing more than 150 individual artists.



Festivalgoers can enjoy food and drink onsite while exploring the installations, and they can also enjoy performances by artists including the Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, Alyson Alonzo, Los Texmaniacs featuring Flaco Jimenez, URBAN-15, Heartless the Monster and many more.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Nov. 13, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., luminariasa.org.

