January 17, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Man shot in the head outside Freetail Brewing’s South San Antonio location on Sunday 

By
click to enlarge Freetail Brewing’s Southside facility was the site of a robbery and shooting over the weekend. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen Capture / Google Maps
  • Freetail Brewing’s Southside facility was the site of a robbery and shooting over the weekend.
A San Antonio man is in critical condition after being shot during a robbery outside Freetail Brewing’s Southside location Sunday evening, TV station KSAT reports.

The victim, 36, was taking photos with his girlfriend outside the brewery when three men got out of a black sedan and demanded money, San Antonio police told KSAT. The men also took the expensive camera the couple was using to snap their photos.



As one of the men took the camera, another pulled a gun and shot the boyfriend in the head, the station reports. He was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS and was in critical condition at press time.

The three suspects then left the scene in a vehicle, heading northbound on Presa Street. Police told KSAT they are still searching for them.

