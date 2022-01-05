Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio 

San Antonio’s Metro Health Department is recommending that people seeking COVID-19 tests exercise caution due to an increase in reports of fake testing sites.





“We have been made aware that fake testing sites are popping up in the Bexar County area and are addressing this issue,” Metro Health spokesperson Cleo Garcia told online news site MySA.





Local health officials tallied 11,528 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio during the first three days of 2022, causing Metro Health to upgrade the city’s risk level to “severe.”





According to MetroHealth, a test site might be fake if:





It asks for your social security number.





Testing materials lack an identifiable logo.





The pop-up site or tent is located on a sidewalk.





It has no affiliation with a storefront or healthcare organization.





There’s an upfront cost.





San Antonio isn't alone in combating fake COVID-19 testing sites. Both Philadelphia and Chicago are reporting an uptick in testing scams. If you or someone you know believes they may have been a victim of a testing scam, you can report the testing site to the Federal Trade Commission.





A database of legitimate testing sites is available by calling 311 or by visiting the city of San Antonio's COVID-19 testing website.



