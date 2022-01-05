Metro Health warns of fake COVID-19 testing sites in San Antonio 

San Antonio’s Metro Health Department is recommending that people seeking COVID-19 tests exercise caution due to an increase in reports of fake testing sites.
“We have been made aware that fake testing sites are popping up in the Bexar County area and are addressing this issue,” Metro Health spokesperson Cleo Garcia told online news site MySA.
Local health officials tallied 11,528 new COVID-19 cases in San Antonio during the first three days of 2022, causing Metro Health to upgrade the city’s risk level to “severe.”
According to MetroHealth, a test site might be fake if:
San Antonio isn't alone in combating fake COVID-19 testing sites. Both Philadelphia and Chicago are reporting an uptick in testing scams. If you or someone you know believes they may have been a victim of a testing scam, you can report the testing site to the Federal Trade Commission.
A database of legitimate testing sites is available by calling 311 or by visiting the city of San Antonio's COVID-19 testing website.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.