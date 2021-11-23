Midtown San Antonio spot Backyard on Broadway unveils expanded outdoor space 

click image
-
Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
-
Backyard on Broadway this month debuted a fresh new look on its outdoor patio.
Downtown-area drinkery Backyard on Broadway this month debuted a fresh new look on its outdoor patio — the result of nearly a year of ongoing renovations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The outdoor space’s facelift is just one of many changes the restaurant implemented over the course of the pandemic.
The spot, which offers family-friendly space to eat and drink, in September built out its kitchen to be able to operate as a full-sized restaurant. Other changes include the installation of large awnings, additional outdoor seating and outdoor heaters, the SABJ
reports.
The eatery also revamped an area in its dining room to include an Insta-worthy photo opp, replete with neon lighting.
click image
-
Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
-
Backyard on Broadway revamped an area in its dining room to include an Insta-worthy photo opp.
According to the Biz Journal
, the casual spot cited "the will to thrive in a post-pandemic economy" as the reason behind its extensive investments.
In addition to a revamped and larger outdoor space, returning fans will find a new food menu with plant-based options.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.