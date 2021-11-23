Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Midtown San Antonio spot Backyard on Broadway unveils expanded outdoor space 

By
click image Backyard on Broadway this month debuted a fresh new look on its outdoor patio. - INSTAGRAM / BACKYARDONBROADWAYSA
  • Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
  • Backyard on Broadway this month debuted a fresh new look on its outdoor patio.
Downtown-area drinkery Backyard on Broadway this month debuted a fresh new look on its outdoor patio — the result of nearly a year of ongoing renovations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The outdoor space’s facelift is just one of many changes the restaurant implemented over the course of the pandemic.



The spot, which offers family-friendly space to eat and drink, in September built out its kitchen to be able to operate as a full-sized restaurant. Other changes include the installation of large awnings, additional outdoor seating and outdoor heaters, the SABJ reports.

The eatery also revamped an area in its dining room to include an Insta-worthy photo opp, replete with neon lighting.

click image Backyard on Broadway revamped an area in its dining room to include an Insta-worthy photo opp. - INSTAGRAM / BACKYARDONBROADWAYSA
  • Instagram / backyardonbroadwaysa
  • Backyard on Broadway revamped an area in its dining room to include an Insta-worthy photo opp.
According to the Biz Journal, the casual spot cited "the will to thrive in a post-pandemic economy" as the reason behind its extensive investments.

In addition to a revamped and larger outdoor space, returning fans will find a new food menu with plant-based options.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao, Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez to host James Beard Foundation dinner Read More

  2. San Antonio’s La Gran Tamalada returns with hybrid model Dec. 11-12 Read More

  3. Gather Brewing announces opening date on San Antonio’s far North Side Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Burger Boy's new Southside location is now open Read More

  5. San Antonio Freebirds World Burrito locations will give away free kid’s meals this Wednesday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation