More than 60 San Antonio eateries will participate in winter Restaurant Weeks deals staring in January 

Range is one of more than 62 spots taking part in Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks
More than 60 San Antonio restaurants will offer lunch and dinner deals during Culinaria’s upcoming winter Restaurant Weeks, which will run Jan. 15-29.
Participating establishments
— such as Playland, The Well, The Hayden and La Frite — will offer specially priced three-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner during the two-week event. Some spots will even offer additional course options as well as wine, cocktail and beer pairings.
Culinaria, which promotes San Antonio's hospitality industry, established the bi-annual program to encourage diners to try new spots without breaking the bank. Pricing for Restaurant Weeks menus start at $20 and $30 for lunch and go up to $35, $45 and $55 for dinner. Select restaurants will offer to-go versions of their prix-fixe menus.
“San Antonio is a hub for great dining hotspots and Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity for local residents and visitors to discover new culinary delights,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. "It also generates enthusiasm within our diverse culinary community and extends another opportunity for chefs to showcase the variety of food and flavors that define San Antonio.”
Part of the ticket for each meal goes back to Culinaria to fund its mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination.
