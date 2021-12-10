Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 10, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

More than 60 San Antonio eateries will participate in winter Restaurant Weeks deals staring in January 

By
click image Range is one of more than 62 spots taking part in Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks - INSTAGRAM / RANGE
  • Instagram / Range
  • Range is one of more than 62 spots taking part in Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks
More than 60 San Antonio restaurants will offer lunch and dinner deals during Culinaria’s upcoming winter Restaurant Weeks, which will run Jan. 15-29.

Participating establishments — such as Playland, The Well, The Hayden and La Frite — will offer specially priced three-course prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner during the two-week event. Some spots will even offer additional course options as well as wine, cocktail and beer pairings.



Culinaria, which promotes San Antonio's hospitality industry, established the bi-annual program to encourage diners to try new spots without breaking the bank. Pricing for Restaurant Weeks menus start at $20 and $30 for lunch and go up to $35, $45 and $55 for dinner. Select restaurants will offer to-go versions of their prix-fixe menus.

“San Antonio is a hub for great dining hotspots and Restaurant Weeks presents the ultimate opportunity for local residents and visitors to discover new culinary delights,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. "It also generates enthusiasm within our diverse culinary community and extends another opportunity for chefs to showcase the variety of food and flavors that define San Antonio.”

Part of the ticket for each meal goes back to Culinaria to fund its mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: 54% of employees of Texas-based Topgolf claim to have been sexually harassed Read More

  2. Pappas Restaurants stands by demand that San Antonio’s Papa’s Burgers change its name and logo Read More

  3. San Antonio’s Jollibee location bringing the heat with new spicy fried chicken Read More

  4. Houston's Pappas Restaurants demands San Antonio favorite Papa’s Burgers change its name Read More

  5. San Antonio's Thompson Hotel holiday events will include CBD 'high tea,' Bad Moms Night Out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation