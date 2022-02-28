Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 28, 2022

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony to perform at First Baptist Church this week 

click to enlarge Pianist Adam Golka will join the ensemble for a performance of Beethoven's Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major for Piano and Orchestra. - COURTESY OF MOSAS
  • Courtesy of MOSAS
  • Pianist Adam Golka will join the ensemble for a performance of Beethoven's Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major for Piano and Orchestra.
The San Antonio Symphony has played no concerts during the 2021-2022 season due to the musicians’ strike that began last September.

Now, the orchestra’s musicians are finally returning to an Alamo City stage — just not at the Tobin Center.



The Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) will perform two concerts at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio as part of the church’s First Fine Arts Series.

Under the direction of Lubbock Symphony Orchestra music director and conductor David Cho, the ensemble will present a program including Bedřich Smetana’s symphonic poem Vltava (The Moldau) and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor, as well as Ludwig van Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major for Piano and Orchestra with guest pianist Adam Golka.

“We support the San Antonio Symphony musicians and want to showcase their musical talents as a cultural treasure of our San Antonio community,” First Baptist Associate Pastor of Worship Aaron Hufty said in a statement. “We have missed their world-class performances and are elated to be able to present them once again in a dynamic program.”

This performance isn’t produced or sponsored by the Symphony Society of San Antonio. Tickets are $20, but there’s an additional $10 fee for parking.

$20, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 3 and Friday, Mar. 4, First Baptist Church of San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 226-0363, mosas.org/concerts-events.

