Naco Mexican Eatery owners announce opening date for new brick and mortar spot Naco 210 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Naco Mexican Eatery

Minds behind Naco Mexican Eatery have announced an opening date for brick and mortar spot, Naco 210.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Naco Mexican Eatery

Husband-and-wife team Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada are set to expand their popular Naco Mexican Eatery food truck concept.

Husband-and-wife team Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez will debut their brick-and-mortar restaurant Naco 210 on Thursday, Dec. 9.The new spot, located in Northeast San Antonio's Los Patios development, will serve up the traditional Mexican plates, tacos, tortas and chilaquiles made popular at the couple's much-praised Naco Mexican Eatery food truck.“We are blessed to be in a wonderful city, surrounded by the most amazing people who have fallen in love with our Mexican food, [which] includes our own family flavors,” owner Estrada said in a release. “We can’t wait to be able to showcase even more with our full-service restaurant space.”The family-friendly, 2,900-square-foot eatery will be open for breakfast, lunch and early dinner service.Naco Mexican Eatery began serving in San Antonio more than three years ago, offering up street foods of Mexico based on homemade salsas, tacos and tortas. The truck will continue operating after the restaurant opens.The Naco 210 menu will include fan favorites from the truck but will also offer all-day chilaquiles with new sauce choices. It will also offer Mexican-inspired croissants with options such as guava and cheese.Naco 210 will join other food-focused small businesses Comfort Cafe and Gunslingers at Los Patios, 2015 NE Loop 410. The new restaurant's hours of operation will be Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.