New Bar Ludivine in San Antonio's Southtown serving up craft cocktails, beer and French wine 

click image
-
Facebook / Bar Ludivine
-
Bar Ludivine is now serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine in Southtown.
Southtown residents now have one more neighborhood drinkery to frequent with the opening of Bar Ludivine in the space that formerly housed J&O’s Cantina, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
The new spot, located in the south-of-downtown Lavaca neighborhood, serves up craft cocktails and beer along with wines from Southern France.
“The new bar is a neighborhood bar, same as the previous place,” Bar Ludivine owner Mike Abad told the daily. “We’re really trying to make it look like you’re walking into a beautiful home in the King William neighborhood.”
That previous place, J&O’s Cantina, had a rep as an approchable neighborhood joint that offered live music, stand up comedy and karaoke. It closed earlier this year.
Bar Ludivine will serve five specialty house cocktails that rotate seasonally, the Express-News
reports. Those drinks will include uber-Texan ingredients such as Poteet strawberries and Hill Country peaches.
According to a Thursday Facebook post
, the bar is also offering specialty club memberships, which will give members “first-pour access” to rare bottles of whiskey and wine. Featured spirits include the heavy-hitting 130.4-proof George T. Stagg Bourbon, one of five offerings in the rare and pricy Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.
Bar Ludivine is open 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. It's hours are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.