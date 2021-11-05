Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 05, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New Bar Ludivine in San Antonio's Southtown serving up craft cocktails, beer and French wine 

By
click image Bar Ludivine is now serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine in Southtown. - FACEBOOK / BAR LUDIVINE
  • Facebook / Bar Ludivine
  • Bar Ludivine is now serving up craft cocktails, beer and wine in Southtown.
Southtown residents now have one more neighborhood drinkery to frequent with the opening of Bar Ludivine in the space that formerly housed J&O’s Cantina, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The new spot, located in the south-of-downtown Lavaca neighborhood, serves up craft cocktails and beer along with wines from Southern France.



“The new bar is a neighborhood bar, same as the previous place,” Bar Ludivine owner Mike Abad told the daily. “We’re really trying to make it look like you’re walking into a beautiful home in the King William neighborhood.”

That previous place, J&O’s Cantina, had a rep as an approchable neighborhood joint that offered live music, stand up comedy and karaoke. It closed earlier this year.

Bar Ludivine will serve five specialty house cocktails that rotate seasonally, the Express-News reports. Those drinks will include uber-Texan ingredients such as Poteet strawberries and Hill Country peaches.

According to a Thursday Facebook post, the bar is also offering specialty club memberships, which will give members “first-pour access” to rare bottles of whiskey and wine. Featured spirits include the heavy-hitting 130.4-proof George T. Stagg Bourbon, one of five offerings in the rare and pricy Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

Bar Ludivine is open 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. It's hours are 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio cocktail king Jeret Peña reviving Harry Potter-themed bar crawl this month Read More

  2. Two San Antonio high schoolers among five winners in statewide culinary competition Read More

  3. Chipotle opens two new San Antonio stores with drive-thru 'Chipotlanes' Read More

  4. Family-owned Man Overboard Brewing Co. set to open near San Antonio's Pearl complex Read More

  5. Two historic structures in San Antonio’s Pearl complex to undergo extensive renovations Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation