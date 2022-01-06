Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 06, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New dual-level bar Conversa will bring ‘dress-to-impress' vibes to San Antonio in March 

By
click image Forthcoming Dominion-area bar Conversa shared this rendering on its Instagram account. - INSTAGRAM / CONVERSAELEVATED
  • Instagram / conversaelevated
  • Forthcoming Dominion-area bar Conversa shared this rendering on its Instagram account.
Upscale drinkers Conversa will open in San Antonio's exclusive Dominion area this spring — but those looking to imbibe will need to dress the part, news site MySA reports.

The dual-level bar is scheduled to open March 17 at 20327 I-10 West. Once serving, the bar will adhere to two dress codes: "smart casual" on the first level — which translates to "no shorts, sandals, jerseys or ball caps" — and cocktail and business casual on the top floor, the news site reports.



"With two levels to this establishment, enjoy the party on the first floor, but come dressed to impress to enter the exclusive second level," a representative for the bar told MySA. "Everyone will be able to experience elevation and keep the conversation going all throughout the night." 

The space spans nearly 7,000 square feet, and will offer VIP areas, a menu of small bites, specialty drinks, an extensive wine list and a private wine-tasting room.

With the opening date looming, the venue is looking to hire bartenders and other positions, according to MySA. Those interested can email a resume via email to management@conversaelevated.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Founder of longtime San Antonio staple Nadler’s Bakery dead at 91 Read More

  2. San Antonio’s free Taste of the Southside festival will take place March 26-27 Read More

  3. San Antonio's Pabst Blue Ribbon tweets New Year's advice for sober followers: 'Try eating ass!' Read More

  4. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman releasing "antioxidant-rich" light beer Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q temporarily closes dining rooms, citing labor shortage Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation