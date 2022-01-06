New dual-level bar Conversa will bring ‘dress-to-impress' vibes to San Antonio in March 

click image
Forthcoming Dominion-area bar Conversa shared this rendering on its Instagram account.
Upscale drinkers Conversa will open in San Antonio's exclusive Dominion area this spring — but those looking to imbibe will need to dress the part, news site MySA reports
The dual-level bar is scheduled to open March 17 at 20327 I-10 West. Once serving, the bar will adhere to two dress codes: "smart casual" on the first level — which translates to "no shorts, sandals, jerseys or ball caps" — and cocktail and business casual on the top floor, the news site reports.
"With two levels to this establishment, enjoy the party on the first floor, but come dressed to impress to enter the exclusive second level," a representative for the bar told MySA. "Everyone will be able to experience elevation and keep the conversation going all throughout the night."
The space spans nearly 7,000 square feet, and will offer VIP areas, a menu of small bites, specialty drinks, an extensive wine list and a private wine-tasting room.
With the opening date looming, the venue is looking to hire bartenders and other positions, according to MySA. Those interested can email a resume via email to management@conversaelevated.com.
