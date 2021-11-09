Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 09, 2021

New San Antonio holiday favorite the Rotary Ice Rink returning to Travis Park on Nov. 19 

click to enlarge After a 2020 gap year, the Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 19. - CENTRO SAN ANTONIO
  • Centro San Antonio
  • After a 2020 gap year, the Rotary Ice Rink returns to Travis Park Nov. 19.
After debuting to much fanfare in 2019, then suffering a pandemic-forced cancellation last year, one of SA’s newest holiday traditions is making a comeback on Friday, Nov. 19.

The Rotary Ice Rink is returning to downtown's Travis Park.



In addition to daily skating hours, the attraction will host themed nights and offer discounts including free-admission Mondays for military and first responders, a half-off “cheap skate” on Tuesdays and discounted group admissions on Thursdays. Lovebirds can also enjoy “date night” on Wednesdays with live music, and hungry skaters can nosh on snacks from food trucks on Friday evenings.

The rink’s $14 admission includes skate rental, since it’s unlikely average San Antonians will be packing their own pair of blades. Rink hours will vary on holidays.

$14, 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., rotaryicerink.com.

