New Southtown San Antonio spot La Segunda Bartique marries vintage shopping with drinks 

click image
-
Instagram / la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery
-
La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.
If you just can't seem to get in enough shopping and drinking, Southtown's new La Segunda Bartique & Gallery
is looking to satisfy both vices.
The spot, owned and operated by local musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, offers an entire house stocked antique mall-style with vintage wares while serving up beer and wine to grease visitors' shopping wheels.
Hernandez opened the "bartique" last month, aiming to fill a void in vintage and antique shopping in the neighborhood. Located adjacent to handcrafted wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, records and music gear from multiple vendors.
Hernandez — who also spins records as DJ Plata — dons that hat at La Segunda, spinning vinyl from the upstairs DJ booth between pouring beer and wine for customers. The libations are complimentary while Hernandez waits on the necessary permits to sling cocktails behind the shop's vintage bar.
click to enlarge
-
Nina Rangel
-
La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, records and music gear from multiple vendors.
La Segunda currently hosts “pulga-style” First Friday outdoor markets as well as Sunday burger brunch pop ups with J-Dubs Burgers and Grub.
Located at 1302 S St Mary's St., La Segunda is open Wednesday through Friday 2-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m -10 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.