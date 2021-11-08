Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

New Southtown San Antonio spot La Segunda Bartique marries vintage shopping with drinks 

By
click image La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood. - INSTAGRAM / LA_SEGUNDA_BARTIQUEANDGALLERY
  • Instagram / la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery
  • La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood.
If you just can't seem to get in enough shopping and drinking, Southtown's new La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is looking to satisfy both vices.

The spot, owned and operated by local musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, offers an entire house stocked antique mall-style with vintage wares while serving up beer and wine to grease visitors' shopping wheels.



Hernandez opened the "bartique" last month, aiming to fill a void in vintage and antique shopping in the neighborhood. Located adjacent to handcrafted wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, records and music gear from multiple vendors.

Hernandez — who also spins records as DJ Plata — dons that hat at La Segunda, spinning vinyl from the upstairs DJ booth between pouring beer and wine for customers. The libations are complimentary while Hernandez waits on the necessary permits to sling cocktails behind the shop's vintage bar.

click to enlarge La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, records and music gear from multiple vendors. - NINA RANGEL
  • Nina Rangel
  • La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, records and music gear from multiple vendors.
La Segunda currently hosts “pulga-style” First Friday outdoor markets as well as Sunday burger brunch pop ups with J-Dubs Burgers and Grub.

Located at 1302 S St Mary's St., La Segunda is open Wednesday through Friday 2-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m -10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After letter from Warner Bros. lawyer, San Antonio's Harry Potter-themed bar crawl changes its name Read More

  2. The Farmer's Butcher to host whole hog cook-off between San Antonio chefs on Sunday Read More

  3. Redland Ice House opens in New York Bar's former space in far North San Antonio Read More

  4. Austin's P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open fourth San Antonio location as part of breakneck expansion Read More

  5. San Antonio cocktail king Jeret Peña reviving Harry Potter-themed bar crawl this month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation