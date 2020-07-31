VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

July 31, 2020 Slideshows » News

Newly Revealed Photos From the Library of Congress Show San Antonio’s Vintage Signs and Storefronts 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
Last month, the Library of Congress published more than 10,000 vintage photographs of American roadside curios snapped by photographer John Margolies.

Margolies captured images of garish and unusual roadsigns and storefronts while zipping around the U.S. on 40 years of highway journeys. His collected work offers a view of forgotten roadside Americana, including more than a few Alamo City treasures.

“My parents’ generation thought it was the ugliest stuff in the world,” Margolies told the Washington Post in 2015. Well, maybe, but it's also pretty fascinating in its own tacky way.

All 11,710 of Margolies' photos are available on the Library of Congress website, but since they're public domain, the Current pulled a few of our favorites. See how many of these San Antonio-area attractions you remember, from the Spanish Galleon Restaurant to the Joy Theatre.

All photos via John Margolies Roadside America Photograph Archive.
OF 22
PREV NEXT
Spanish Galleon Restaurant, San Antonio, Texas
Mission Drive-in Theater, Roosevelt Avenue, San Antonio, Texas
F Road Drive-in Theater, Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, Texas
Frozen Food Lockers, 1706 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas
Club Prelude sign, San Antonio, Texas
Pig Stand, San Antonio, Texas
Pig Stand, San Antonio, Texas
Armadillo sign float, San Antonio, Texas
Welcome Travelers gas, San Antonio, Texas
Ray Rogers Mobil, San Antonio, Texas
Skip ad in
Storefront, San Antonio, Texas
Cowboy boots sculpture at North Star Mall. The piece, formally titled the "Biggest Cowboy Boots in the World," was created by legendary Texas artist Bob "Daddy-O" Wade.
American Legion, angle 1, Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, Texas
American Legion, angle 2, Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, Texas
Comet Gas sign, San Antonio, Texas
Three red gas pumps, South Flores Street, San Antonio, Texas
Trail Drive-in Theater, SW Military, San Antonio, Texas
Trail Drive-In Theater, Southwest Military, San Antonio, Texas
Joy Theatre marquee, San Antonio, Texas
Ray Rogers Mobil gas station (build in 1933), Broadway St., San Antonio, Texas
Skip ad in
Welcome Travelers gas station, straight-on view, New Laredo Highway, San Antonio, Texas
Lucky Star Motel, New Braunfels, Texas
More slideshows
The 24 Most Over-the-Top Bathrooms in San Antonio Houses for Sale
San Antonio Current Staff61 images
9 Stylish Tiny Houses for Sale in San Antonio Right Now
San Antonio Current Staff71 images
This Could Be the Cutest House for Sale on San Antonio's East Side
San Antonio Current Staff23 images
This $739K San Antonio House Has a Giant Patio With a Tree Growing Through It
San Antonio Current Staff33 images
1/22
Spanish Galleon Restaurant, San Antonio, Texas
Play Slideshow

Tags: Spanish Galleon Restaurant, Joy Theatre, San Antonio, South Texas, vintage San Antonio, Americana, roadside attractions, Americana, North Star mall cowboy boots, drive in theaters, Texas, road sign, John Margolies, John Margolies Roadside America Photograph Archive, Washington Post, Americana, San Antonio History, U.S. Highways

Additional News Slideshows

Support Local Journalism

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. If you're able to, please support the San Antonio Current today.

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19 Read More

  2. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  3. 'It Cost Me Everything': Hispanic Residents Bear Brunt of COVID-19 in Texas Read More

  4. Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election Read More

  5. San Antonio GOP Congressman Will Hurd Reaches Across the Aisle on Artificial Intelligence Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation