November 11, 2021

Pearl-area San Antonio Bike Shop will close permanently after nearly 10 years 

click image San Antonio Bike Shop has announced it will close its Pearl-area storefront permanently next month. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO BIKE SHOP
  • Facebook / San Antonio Bike Shop
  • San Antonio Bike Shop has announced it will close its Pearl-area storefront permanently next month.
San Antonio Bike Shop, a mainstay of the local cycling community, will permanently close its Pearl-area storefront next month.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the nearly 10-year-old shop cited national bike and part shortages as the reason for its shutdown.



“It is with a heavy heart as I post this. We will be closing our doors for good sometime in December 2021,” the post read. “Due to a national bike and part shortage that has plagued the industry for the last year and a half we can no longer financially stay in business.”

In May of last year, shop owner Clay Williams told the Current a pandemic-driven boom in bike purchases was leading to a severe shortage. His store deals heavily in Kona Bikes, and at that time, the manufacturer had sold out of all its inventory except high-end models that ran $2,000 or more.

“It is a good thing to an extent, but the well is going dry,” Williams told the Current at the time.

The shortages continued throughout the pandemic. Now, ahead of its closure, San Antonio Bike Shop is selling its remaining inventory at discount prices.

The store's social media post didn't include a closing date. The Current has reached out to for additional details.

