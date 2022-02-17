PehcaKucha San Antonio to hold first in-person event in 2 years at San Antonio Botanical Garden 

click to enlarge Courtesy of PechaKucha San Antonio

Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is one of seven speakers who will be featured at the event.

On March 3, the San Antonio iteration of the PechaKucha speaker series is returning for its first in-person event in two years.The presentation series is part of the international PechaKucha organization, which has offshoots in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Speakers follow a 20x20 format, sharing a slideshow of 20 images that remain onscreen for 20 seconds each, giving each presenter six minutes and 40 seconds to say their piece.For its San Antonio return, PechaKucha Volume 40 will be held outdoors at the San Antonio Botanical Garden's Betty Kelso Center.The event will feature seven prominent San Antonians: applied ethnobotanist Maeve Bassett, restauranteur Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter, artist Heyd Fontenot, Rabbi Mara Nathan, First Lady of San Antonio Erika Prosper, San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson and "coffee pioneer" Tyler Ybarra.Alamo City musician Alyson Alonzo will serve as emcee.The event will be preceded by a happy hour at 6:30 p.m., with speakers beginning at 7:30 p.m.