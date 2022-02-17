Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 17, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

PehcaKucha San Antonio to hold first in-person event in 2 years at San Antonio Botanical Garden 

By
click to enlarge Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is one of seven speakers who will be featured at the event. - COURTESY OF PECHAKUCHA SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of PechaKucha San Antonio
  • Best Quality Daughter's Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin is one of seven speakers who will be featured at the event.
On March 3, the San Antonio iteration of the PechaKucha speaker series is returning for its first in-person event in two years.

The presentation series is part of the international PechaKucha organization, which has offshoots in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Speakers follow a 20x20 format, sharing a slideshow of 20 images that remain onscreen for 20 seconds each, giving each presenter six minutes and 40 seconds to say their piece.



For its San Antonio return, PechaKucha Volume 40 will be held outdoors at the San Antonio Botanical Garden's Betty Kelso Center.

The event will feature seven prominent San Antonians: applied ethnobotanist Maeve Bassett, restauranteur Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter, artist Heyd Fontenot, Rabbi Mara Nathan, First Lady of San Antonio Erika Prosper, San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson and "coffee pioneer" Tyler Ybarra.

Alamo City musician Alyson Alonzo will serve as emcee.

The event will be preceded by a happy hour at 6:30 p.m., with speakers beginning at 7:30 p.m.

$7-$10, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 3, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Pl., (210) 536-1400, facebook.com/PechaKuchaSAT.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Comedian Kevin Hart will perform in San Antonio on his first tour in more than 4 years Read More

  2. Popular comic and Scorcese film alum Sebastian Maniscalco brings stand-up show to San Antonio Read More

  3. Comedian Drew Lynch posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Saturday Read More

  4. San Antonio Public Library to feature Julia Quinn, author of Bridgerton novels, in virtual panel Read More

  5. Some wonder whether Southwest School of Art’s culture will survive its absorption into UTSA Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation