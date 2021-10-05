Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 05, 2021

Phoebe Bridgers raising money for Texas abortion funds with cover of Bo Burnham's 'That Funny Feeling' 

By
click to enlarge Bridgers released her cover of Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" to raise money for Texas abortion funds. - INSTAGRAM / PHOEBEBRIDGERS
  • Instagram / phoebebridgers
  • Bridgers released her cover of Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" to raise money for Texas abortion funds.

If you got your heart broken by Phoebe Bridgers' Punisher and Bo Burnham's Inside and are looking for another round, we've got the perfect thing for you.

On Oct. 1, Bridgers released a cover of Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" — one of the tracks featured on the comedian's landmark 2021 special — via her Bandcamp. All proceeds from the track will go to Texas abortion-rights groups.

"This one's for Greg Abbott," Bridgers said in an Instagram post announcing the release.

Bridgers will donate money from the song to TX Funds, which splits evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, West Fund, Whole Woman's Health Alliance, Inc., Frontera Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, Fund Texas Choice, the Lilith Fund, Jane's Due Process and Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center.

Bridgers has been performing a cover of the song live on tour this year, and recorded it in Los Angeles with Ethan Gruska, Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott and Maria Taylor.

