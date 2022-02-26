Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 26, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Prolific smut author Chuck Tingle grabs Greg Abbott website and roasts the governor for transphobia 

By
This is the image that greets visitors to the website GovernorAbbott.com. - SCREEN CAPTURE / GOVERNORABBOTT.COM
  • Screen Capture / GovernorAbbott.com
  • This is the image that greets visitors to the website GovernorAbbott.com.
Grabbing web domain names one can use to embarrass one's political opponents has been going on since the late '90s. Which is why it's kinda inexplicable that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's staff and campaign crew failed to secure GovernorAbbott.com.

Oops.



Well, someone has now done that for the Republican governor and his not-ready-for-prime-time web helpers. And that someone is Chuck Tingle, the prolific author of a literal buttload of LGBTQ-friendly boner books including Space Raptor Butt Invasion, Scary Stories to Tingle Your Butt and Trans Wizard Harriet Borber and the Theater of Love.

It's easy to guess how Mr. Tingle feels about Abbott's recent letter demanding that Texas' child welfare officials treat gender-affirming health care as child abuse. Hint: Mr. Tingle recognizes it for the hate-mongering bullshit it is. Turns out, Mr. Tingle also isn't a fan of the gov's resource-wasting and civil rights-violating border crackdown either.

Earlier this week, Tingle tweeted out an announcement about the new page, which depicts Abbott with demonic black ooze dribbling down his chin and from his eyes. "dang. surprised nobody who works for greg abbott remembered to buy governorabbott.com," Tingle noted.

Those who visit the new site are greeted by the same image. “I’m Gorg Abbott, certified devil,” the welcoming text reads. “Do you like saying you’re for small government then building a hate based platform around exerting power over other people whose lives are none of your business? I do too!”

A short FAQ section follows, which includes a single question: "What if I don't hate people who are different from me?"

"If you're not frothing at the mouth with belligerent hatred and ignorant bigotry, then maybe supporting Gorg Abbott isn't for you!" Tingle responds. "If something seems off about this website, it's possible you may actually be a decent human being!"

Tingle then urges visitors grossed out by Abbott's repeated efforts to punish transgender Texans, including children and their loving families, to donate to one of the following charities:


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Yes, San Antonio traffic is shitty, but study says it's less shitty than traffic in other Texas cities Read More

  2. 5 Texas DAs, including Bexar County's, refuse to comply with Abbott's order on transgender kids Read More

  3. Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College Read More

  4. Deal could free city of San Antonio from making debt payments on struggling downtown Hyatt Read More

  5. Ex-San Antonio police officer arrested months after removal for shooting toward fleeing teens Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation