Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Restaurant chain Shawarma Press kicks off Texas expansion with store inside San Antonio Walmart 

By
click image Irving-based Mediterranean chain Shawarma Press plans to locate dine-in locations at Walmart stores around the state. - INSTAGRAM / SHAWARMAPRESS_DFW
  • Instagram / shawarmapress_dfw
  • Irving-based Mediterranean chain Shawarma Press plans to locate dine-in locations at Walmart stores around the state.
Irving-based Mediterranean chain Shawarma Press is kicking off a rapid statewide expansion, starting with a location inside a San Antonio Walmart store.

The fast-casual outfit serves up appetizers, salads, wraps and pastries as well as its namesake dish, shawarma — thin slices of chicken or beef slow-roasted in juices on a rotisserie.



As part of the rollout, Shawarma Press will take over dining locations inside Walmart stores around the state, including stores in Arlington, Plano and Georgetown, according to a news release. The first location is now open at an Alamo City Walmart, though the release didn't include its address.

The Current reached out to the chain for more details but hadn't heard back by press time.

Shawarma Press uses 100% natural chicken and beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics and all proteins are humanely handled according to Halal guidelines, which states that the meats are prepared according to Islamic law, according to its release.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Massive $4 million Nicha Comida Mexicana location planned for San Antonio’s South Side Read More

  2. San Antonio's West Side gains craft beer haven in new Big Hops location Read More

  3. San Antonio TV personality David Elder’s Tex's Hot Chicken having soft opening this weekend Read More

  4. Texas whiskeys star in these warming winter cocktails Read More

  5. Yet another San Antonio native to appear on a celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay cooking show Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation