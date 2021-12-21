Restaurant chain Shawarma Press kicks off Texas expansion with store inside San Antonio Walmart 

click image Instagram / shawarmapress_dfw

Irving-based Mediterranean chain Shawarma Press plans to locate dine-in locations at Walmart stores around the state.

Irving-based Mediterranean chain Shawarma Press is kicking off a rapid statewide expansion, starting with a location inside a San Antonio Walmart store.The fast-casual outfit serves up appetizers, salads, wraps and pastries as well as its namesake dish, shawarma — thin slices of chicken or beef slow-roasted in juices on a rotisserie.As part of the rollout, Shawarma Press will take over dining locations inside Walmart stores around the state, including stores in Arlington, Plano and Georgetown, according to a news release. The first location is now open at an Alamo City Walmart, though the release didn't include its address.Thereached out to the chain for more details but hadn't heard back by press time.Shawarma Press uses 100% natural chicken and beef raised with no hormones, steroids, or antibiotics and all proteins are humanely handled according to Halal guidelines, which states that the meats are prepared according to Islamic law, according to its release.