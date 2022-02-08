Right-wing favorite Jordan Peterson coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Thursday 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
-
Jordan Peterson brings his schtick to the Tobin Center on Thursday.
Can we not? OK, well, I guess we have to.
Far-right hero Jordan B. Peterson is a clinical psychologist, it’s true. That’s not an easy designation to earn, taking years of school and clinical supervision.
He presents his ideas — particularly about the nature of being male in this era — with an air of smugness that fits his observations, often simplifying complex issues. These same opinions have made him a frequent target of the “woke mob,” with whom he has a relationship reminiscent of an old-timey blood feud.
But for someone with an advanced degree, he seems to struggle with pretty basic stuff.
Witness the recent appearance
on Spotify supervillain Joe Rogan’s podcast, in which Peterson demonstrated a lack of understanding about how scientific modeling works. And the content of his remarks? Straight from the mouth of an Exxon-funded climate change denier.
More recently, Peterson made news by posting a shot of himself hanging out with douchenozzle DJ Skrillex, leaving the latter at risk of being “cancelled.”
And, in what is surely one of the weirdest episodes of his life, Peterson was in a medically induced coma for eight days at a Russian treatment center, where he was treated for addiction to benzos. He purportedly has no memories of this time period, which stretched from late 2019 to early 2020.
Forgetting about Peterson for a while sounds like a blessing, to be honest.
Don’t feel like wading through hours of YouTubes starring our guy or warming a seat to see what he’s all about? Just say “what a dick” and move along. You’ll likely be glad you did.
$36.50-$249, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.