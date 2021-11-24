click image Instagram / dorcolspirits

Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.'s annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour is back.

San Antonio-based Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. has unveiled details about the 2021 iteration of its annual Kinsman Brandy Alexander Tour, a seasonal celebration of the classic Brandy cocktail.A Brandy Alexander tipple traditionally features equal parts brandy, cream and crème de cacao — but don’t tell that to the participants.“It’s always exciting to see what direction a barkeep will take the cocktail in. Creativity across the local restaurant and bar scene is at an all-time high,” Dorćol co-founder Boyan Kalusevic said in a release. “We always look forward to this time of year, not only so we can enjoy the cocktails, but so that others get to see what folks in San Antonio can do behind the bar.”Each year, a select number of bars and restaurants from across San Antonio participate in the event, creating unique takes on the holiday fave using Dorćol’s award-winning Kinsman Rakia. Dorćol's Kinsman Apricot Rakia is an unaged brandy made from de-pitted, de-stemmed Serbian apricots.Some of this year’s participants include barkeeps Ana Cabrera of Biga on the Banks, Cruz Mojica of Blue Box, Megan Currington and Harold Baeza of the Fairmount Hotel, Nick Kenna of George’s Keep, Benjamin Krick of Pastiche and Ryan Swanson of Sternewirth, to name a few.The seventh annual Brandy Alexander Tour will run at participating bars from Thanksgiving Day to December 31. Prices for the featured cocktails will vary.