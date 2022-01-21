Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 21, 2022 News » Texas News

Email
Print
Share

Rock superstar and Texas native Meatloaf has died at age 74 

By
click to enlarge Meatloaf speaks to a MTV correspondent during an event. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / CHRISTOPHER SIMON
  • Wikimedia Commons / Christopher Simon
  • Meatloaf speaks to a MTV correspondent during an event.
Singer and actor Meatloaf, best known for the 1977 smash album Bat out of Hell, has died at the age of 74, according to a statement released Friday by family members.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, the heavyset Texas native charted an unlikely path to rock superstardom with his powerful voice, theatrical live shows and musical collaborations with composer Jim Steinman. He also appeared in dozens of movies and television shows.



“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” his family's statement said. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man... From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

Aday's single mother raised him after divorcing an alcoholic and abusive husband, according to multiple media reports. While attending Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, the future performer took an interest in both acting and singing.

After graduation, Aday enrolled in Lubbock Christian College before heading to Los Angeles, spending his early career opening for some of the biggest rock acts. Along the way, he played Eddie the lobotomized biker in the cult film Rocky Horror Picture Show.

His musical career as Meat Loaf exploded after working with Steinman to create Bat out of Hell, a cheeky amalgam of hard rock and show tunes that went on to sell 40 million copies. The initial album was such a success that he released the followup Bat out of Hell II: Back into Hell in 1993. A ballad from that release, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” won a Grammy.

Meatloaf eventually returned to Texas, buying a house west of Austin in the Texas Hill Country for $1.5 million in 2012, according to a report by Variety.

His cause of death is unknown, but Aday had been struggling with health issues for several years, according to press reports. He's survived by his wife Deborah Gillespie and his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Texas News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Texas News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know Read More

  2. Analysis: At Beto O'Rourke's San Antonio stop, the vibes felt familiar, but he'll need to build on them Read More

  3. Texas ranked one of the worst states for retirees based on its high property and sales taxes Read More

  4. Progressive Greg Casar ahead by 28 points in U.S. House race to serve downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. Five Texas QAnon supporters are running for Congress, second to only to Florida and California Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation