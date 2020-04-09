SA Artist Spotlight: Hills Snyder's Abstract Texan Landscapes Will Help Fund the San Antonio Food Bank 

Longtime fixture of the San Antonio art scene Hills Snyder may now be based in New Mexico, but he still holds a deep love for the city he called home for many years. While the Alamo City isn't depicted in any of the sparsely rendered abstract Texan landscapes in this slideshow, Snyder will donate half of each purchase of the framed pencil drawings to the San Antonio Food Bank in the buyer's name. What's more: the shipping is included in the price.Images Courtesy of Hills Snyder