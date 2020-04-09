Support Local Journalism. Donate to San Antonio Current.

April 09, 2020 Slideshows » Arts

SA Artist Spotlight: Hills Snyder's Abstract Texan Landscapes Will Help Fund the San Antonio Food Bank 

By Kelly Merka Nelson
Longtime fixture of the San Antonio art scene Hills Snyder may now be based in New Mexico, but he still holds a deep love for the city he called home for many years. While the Alamo City isn't depicted in any of the sparsely rendered abstract Texan landscapes in this slideshow, Snyder will donate half of each purchase of the framed pencil drawings to the San Antonio Food Bank in the buyer's name. What's more: the shipping is included in the price.

Website: hillssnyder.com

Images Courtesy of Hills Snyder
"Chinati Hot Springs 1," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 2," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 3," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 4," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 5," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 6," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 7," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 8," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 9," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 10," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 12," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 13," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 18," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 19," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Hwy 17 TX 2," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Hwy 17 TX 3," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Hwy 285 TX 1," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Hwy 285 TX 2," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Splendora TX 1," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Splendora TX 2," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
"Chinati Hot Springs 1," 10.5" x 13.5", Framed pencil drawing, $415
