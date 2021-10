San Antonio actor Jesse Borrego to discuss cultural identity Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake University 

click to enlarge Courtesy of CineFestival

Jesse Borrego acting in the film Phoenix, Oregon.

San Antonio actor, director and producer Jesse Borrego will speak Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake University, explaining how cultural identity and image relate to society at large and the trillion-dollar entertainment industry.Borrego's talk “Bridging the Cultural Uncanny Valley: Image and Story in the 21st Century" will touch on the "potential empowerment of the cultural narrative in our digital information age," according to an OLLU news release.One of four Latino actors recently invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Borrego has acted in films including the cult favoriteand on TV series includingandHe's a 1980 graduate of Harlandale High School and grew up on the South Side.A meet and greet will follow the presentation, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in OLLU's Thiry Auditorium.The event will also be available online via WebEx . The password is OLLU 2021.