San Antonio-area man accused of child sex crime 2 days before starting work at Bexar County Jail 

Harris was scheduled to start a temporary job at the jail on Monday — an offer that's since been withdrawn, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
A San Antonio-area man was arrested on a warrant for a child sex crime two days before he was set to start a new job as a Bexar County jailer, KSAT reports
, citing local authorities.
Authorities arrested Alucard Harris, 20, Saturday on charges of online solicitation of a minor with intent for sexual contact, according to the station's report.
Deputies were dispatched to West Bexar County for “an outcry of sexual assault involving a minor,” KSAT reported, citing a statement from the sheriff's office. Authorities said the victim identified Harris through the social media app Snapchat, which he'd allegedly used to contact her, according to the story.
Harris is being held in Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
