Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 07, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-area man accused of child sex crime 2 days before starting work at Bexar County Jail 

By
click to enlarge Harris was scheduled to start a temporary job at the jail on Monday — an offer that's since been withdrawn, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Harris was scheduled to start a temporary job at the jail on Monday — an offer that's since been withdrawn, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
A San Antonio-area man was arrested on a warrant for a child sex crime two days before he was set to start a new job as a Bexar County jailer, KSAT reports, citing local authorities. 

Authorities arrested Alucard Harris, 20, Saturday on charges of online solicitation of a minor with intent for sexual contact, according to the station's report.



Harris was scheduled to start a temporary job at the jail on Monday — an offer that's since been withdrawn, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to West Bexar County for “an outcry of sexual assault involving a minor,” KSAT reported, citing a statement from the sheriff's office. Authorities said the victim identified Harris through the social media app Snapchat, which he'd allegedly used to contact her, according to the story. 

Harris is being held in Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio private high school ranked as one of the 10 best in Texas Read More

  2. San Antonio ISD to host 'critical needs' jobs fair, promises to hire some types of teachers on the spot Read More

  3. Willie Nelson still set to perform in New Braunfels despite San Antonio concert cancellations Read More

  4. Billionaire Elon Musk caught deep-throating spiropapa in South Texas town of Brownsville Read More

  5. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas likens pandemic mandates to Russian invasion of Ukraine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation