Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 21, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program 

By
click to enlarge John Jay High School auto tech teacher John Gunderson was a finalist of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. - COURTESY PHOTO / HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS
  • Courtesy Photo / Harbor Freight Tools for Schools
  • John Jay High School auto tech teacher John Gunderson was a finalist of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
San Antonio's John Gunderson has been named a winner of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which recognizes educators who excel in teaching skilled trades in public high schools.

By grabbing that recognition, Gunderson has won $35,000 for the John Jay High School auto tech program plus $15,000 for himself. He's one of 15 prize winners in the contest. Additionally, the company selected three grand prize winners, each of whom won $100,000 for their school.



The annual contest was launched in 2017 by Eric Smidt, the founder of national tool retailer Harbor Freight, to recognize outstanding instruction in the high school trades programs.

Gunderson is a master technician and 16-year teaching veteran. His students operate a live auto repair shop and start with trainer units before progressing to actual parts and vehicles.

His program's projects include working on customer vehicles, sourcing their own parts, explaining repairs to customers and running diagnostics.

Gunderson is certified for four dual-credit courses and his program produces 50-60 certifications per year — 40% more than the average for other automotive programs in the Northside Independent School District.

The 2021 contest drew more than 700 applications from 49 states and included three rounds of judging, each by an independent panel of experts from industry, education, trades, philanthropy and civic leadership.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign Read More

  2. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm Read More

  3. Renderings show details of forthcoming park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge Read More

  4. CPS Energy wants San Antonio customers to pay $450 million in costs for February's winter freeze Read More

  5. San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation