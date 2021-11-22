San Antonio-based Burger Boy's new Southside location is now open 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Burger Boy

Burger Boy's fifth restaurant now open on the city’s Southside.

San Antonio-based Burger Boy will open its newest location on the city’s South Side Monday, bringing the rapidly growing chain's total number of stores to five.The new restaurant, located at 4402 S. New Braunfels Avenue, will offer the same award-winning burgers, milkshakes and crinkle-cut fries inside the brand’s signature retro A-Frame design.The Southside spot will open Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m., doling out free swag while supplies last. Another Burger Boy location — near Live Oak on the city’s far north side — is currently in development.The South New Braunfels Ave. location will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.