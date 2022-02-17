San Antonio chefs will do Szechuan-Peruvian takeover at Three Star Bar this month 

click image Instagram / threestarbar

Pearl area drinkery Three Star Bar will welcome three San Antonio chefs for a kitchen takeover.

Folks who crave heat with their eats may want to pencil in their calendars for Monday, Feb. 28.That's when San Antonio chefs Teddy Liang, Eddie Barrera and Brian Reese will head to Pearl-area drinkery Three Star Bar for a Szechuan-Peruvian kitchen takeover. The trio's fusion menu will feature crispy papas, corn fritters and pollo brasa with Szechuan and Peruvian twists."[They're] two very influential cuisines in our lives, two profoundly important cultures," Barrera and Reese said in a joint statement to the. "The linguistics, ingredients and flavor profiles behind it all make sense to us, and we’re excited to share a piece of our culinary minds."The pop-up will start serving at 5 p.m. and wind down once supplies run out. Three Star Bar, located at 521 E. Grayson St., will provide cocktails from its regular menu to compliment the fiery eats.