January 25, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio Coffee Festival returns with new downtown location Feb. 12 

click image A San Antonio Coffee Festival attendee shows off their swag from the 2020 event. - INSTAGRAM / SACOFFEEFEST
  • Instagram / sacoffeefest
  • A San Antonio Coffee Festival attendee shows off their swag from the 2020 event.
Here's some news that comes with the good kind of jitters: the San Antonio Coffee Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in a spiffy new location: Travis Park.

The ninth annual iteration of the java jamboree will take place Saturday, Feb. 12 at the public space at 301 E. Travis St., offering more than 80 coffees brewed by local artisans. In years past, the Coffee Fest posted up at historic La Villita, but ongoing construction required it to switch venues.



“The growth of at-home coffee brewing hit a record high during the pandemic, and San Antonio was no exception, so we are grateful that we were able to work with the city to remain in downtown and provide a large open space to accommodate and support the many new coffee businesses here,” San Antonio Coffee Festival Founder Linda Brewster told KENS5.

Brewster said she expects to return the Fest to La Villita in the future, if construction allows.

In addition to coffee tastings, the family-friendly fest offers food, music and art activities.

Tickets are on sale now in two tiers: VIP and GA. VIP tickets are $25 and allow the ticket holder early entry at 9 a.m. The $10 tickets get the attendee a five-tasting flight and admission at 10 a.m. The fest will conclude at 3 p.m. — presumably because no one needs to be sucking down that much caffeine that late in the afternoon.

Folks interested in sipping sweet, sweet caffeinated nectar are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance — both the 2019 and 2020 festivals sold out in the pre-sale stage.

