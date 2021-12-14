San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance awards $17,000 in its first round of grants to local businesses 

click image Instagram / gardopiagardens

Gardopia Gardens, an East Side group battling obesity and malnutrition, won a $5,000 grant.

The San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance offered a $17,000 cash injection to four area food ventures via its first set of community grants.The organization, created when the Austin Food & Wine Alliance expanded to San Antonio in 2020, will issue grants annually to support Alamo City chefs, farmers, artisan producers and food-focused nonprofits.The winners of this year's grants include the Food Policy Council of San Antonio, Gardopia Gardens, Southtown restaurant The Good Kind and Special Leaf, a company that markets bottled, locally sourced olive leaf-based teas.The Food Policy Council of San Antonio received $5,000 to augment a four-acre agricultural space with a new deck used for educational programming and events. The donation will also fund bike racks and benches.Gardopia Gardens — an East Side group working to reduce obesity and malnutrition — received the $5,000 H-E-B Grant Supporting Diversity and Inclusion. The nonprofit will use the funds for rainwater infrastructure, garden tools and adding small livestock, chickens and bees to its farm.Special Leaf won $5,000 via the Tito’s Handmade Vodka Entrepreneur Grant. The beverage company will use the money to boost distribution of its tea — the first of its kind on the market — through a strategic marketing plan and equipment expansion.Finally, The Good Kind captured the $2,000 Truffle Masters Grant for Community Heroes. The funding will allow the restaurant to install a live-growth wall and garden to raise edible flowers, vegetables and herbs to use in food prep and education.