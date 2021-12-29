Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio-founded Blue Duck Scooters has shut down, according to investor letter 

By
click to enlarge Ah, happier times. Attendees at 2018's SXSW festival try out Blue Duck scooters at the startup's launch. - COURTESY OF BLUE DUCK SCOOTERS
  • Courtesy of Blue Duck Scooters
  • Ah, happier times. Attendees at 2018's SXSW festival try out Blue Duck scooters at the startup's launch.
San Antonio-founded Blue Duck Scooters is the latest e-scooter business to fall by the wayside, Texas Public Radio reports.

The company, launched amid the pre-pandemic scooter boom, has stopped operating in all 10 cities it served, the station reported, citing a Tuesday email to investors. Workers are now collecting its rentable rides from the streets of El Paso, Greensboro, N.C. and other markets to "preserve creditors’ collateral.”

“We have notified our senior lenders and have sought counsel for foreclosure or bankruptcy proceedings,” Blue Duck Director of Finance Sean Brantman said in the investor correspondence, according to TPR.  

Blue Duck was among the startups that flooded major metros with rental scooters in hopes of building a lucrative "micro-mobility" market that would woo urbanites eager to ditch their cars. However, the pandemic and cities' efforts to limit the number of scooters on streets dealt the industry a one-two punch.

In investor correspondence, Blue Duck interim CEO Johnny Vassallo said the company took on too much debt to fuel its expansion, which largely targeted secondary markets and college campuses, according to TPR. The firm hasn't had any operations in the Alamo City since the spring, according to the report.

“Who knows what it would have looked like without the pandemic,” Vassalllo added.

Blue Duck initially had a high profile, launching during the 2018 SXSW festival in Austin and operating from downtown San Antonio's high-end Pearl development. However, it racked up major setbacks including the removal of its scooters from local streets after it failed to get a contract application in on time. 

The scooter company may drop the Blue Duck name as it reorganizes, according to TPR. However, Vassallo said he wants to make sure his 60 employees continue to collect paychecks.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Centers in San Antonio, other Texas cities are out of the only antibody effective against omicron Read More

  2. Reward increased to $150,000 for information on missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil Read More

  3. Military housing provider of Texas’ Fort Bliss pleads guilty to fraud, will pay $65 million in fines Read More

  4. Arbitrator upholds firing of Bexar County Sheriff's Office lieutenant who was at Jan. 6 Capitol riot Read More

  5. Dior the latest brand to 'indefinitely' drop rapper Travis Scott following Astroworld tragedy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation