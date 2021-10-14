San Antonio health-focused eatery Adelante will close next spring after 40 years 

click image Facebook / Adelante Restaurant

Alamo Heights-area eatery Adelante will close its doors next spring, ending its 40-year run of serving up fresh, healthy Mexican fare in San Antonio.Known for vibrant and healthful Mexican food, Adelante’s last day in business will be April 1, 2022. The eatery on Wednesday took to Facebook to share the news with fans that the owners are seeking to retire from the food biz.Over its decades-long history, Adelante made a name for itself with a rotating selection of homemade tamales and fare made to satisfy vegetarian and vegan diners as well as carnivores.Those looking to visit the restaurant before it closes next year can do so Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.