Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis holding pop-ups ahead of her move to California 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis was a runner-up on the hit cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen. - PHOTO COURTESY MARY LOU DAVIS
  • Photo Courtesy Mary Lou Davis
  • San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis was a runner-up on the hit cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen.
Hell’s Kitchen runner-up Mary Lou Davis will hold a pair of pop-up events this month as she prepares to relocate from San Antonio to California, the Express-News reports.

The former executive chef at Whiskey Cake at The Shops at La Cantera is headed to an unspecified West Coast location with the goal of landing at a Michelin-starred restaurant, according to the daily. But she's not splitting until she gives SA fans two more chances to sample her fusion fare.



The first pop-up will take place Thursday, Jan. 27 at Evil Olive, 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive, which held Hell's Kitchen watch parties during Davis’ 16-week run on the show. Davis will serve a menu of Cajun-Japanese fusion starting at 5 p.m.

A second, fancier soiree will include a five-course dinner at Ambler Texas Kitchen, 306 W. Market St., the revamped eatery inside downtown’s Hotel Contessa. The Monday, Jan. 31 pop-up will feature cocktail pairings from Still Austin. Event tickets, which run $85, include food, drinks, gratuity and parking.

Davis told the Express-News that she plans to return to the Alamo City several times a year to hold pop-ups and visit family.

“This is my city, and my mom still lives here,” Davis told the daily. “She’s my hair stylist, and someone’s got to keep me purple.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bojangles, Andrew Weissman: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  2. North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles set to open San Antonio stores Read More

  3. Popular West San Antonio Vietnamese restaurant Pho Ha Long now under new ownership Read More

  4. San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked second-best grocer in U.S., coming in second to Amazon Read More

  5. San Antonio's Ro-Ho Pork & Bread sandwich shop will open second location southeast of downtown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation