San Antonio Hell's Kitchen chef Mary Lou Davis holding pop-ups ahead of her move to California 

Hell’s Kitchen runner-up Mary Lou Davis
Photo Courtesy Mary Lou Davis
San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis was a runner-up on the hit cooking competition series Hell's Kitchen.
will hold a pair of pop-up events this month as she prepares to relocate from San Antonio to California, the Express-News reports
The former executive chef at Whiskey Cake at The Shops at La Cantera is headed to an unspecified West Coast location with the goal of landing at a Michelin-starred restaurant, according to the daily. But she's not splitting until she gives SA fans two more chances to sample her fusion fare.
The first pop-up will take place Thursday, Jan. 27 at Evil Olive, 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive, which held Hell's Kitchen watch parties
during Davis’ 16-week run on the show. Davis will serve a menu of Cajun-Japanese fusion starting at 5 p.m.
A second, fancier soiree will include a five-course dinner at Ambler Texas Kitchen, 306 W. Market St., the revamped eatery
inside downtown’s Hotel Contessa. The Monday, Jan. 31 pop-up will feature cocktail pairings from Still Austin. Event tickets
, which run $85, include food, drinks, gratuity and parking.
Davis told the Express-News
that she plans to return to the Alamo City several times a year to hold pop-ups and visit family.
“This is my city, and my mom still lives here,” Davis told the daily. “She’s my hair stylist, and someone’s got to keep me purple.”
