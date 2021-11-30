San Antonio is 5th-worst city in the U.S. for package thefts, according to new study 

click to enlarge
-
Pexels / Polina Tankilevitch
-
Texas is the only state with multiple cities among the top 10 for package theft. Both San Antonio and Austin landed on the list.
As many San Antonians wait for gifts they ordered on Cyber Monday, a new study
ranks the Alamo City is the 5th-worst U.S. metro area for package thefts.
Online safety and security site Safewise analyzed federal crime and Google search data to determine the 10 worst cities for stolen packages. For the second year in a row, San Antonio landed at No. 5 on its list.
Texas is the only state with multiple cities on this year's list. Austin dropped three spots to land in sixth place, making SA the state's worst metro for package theft.
An estimated 210 million packages were stolen from U.S. households over the past 12 months, according to Safewise's analysis. What's more, nearly two in three people surveyed by the company said they experienced a package theft over that period — a 36% increase from the prior 12-month stretch.
To determine its rankings, Safewise compiled 2020 FBI larceny-theft stats from U.S. metros then compared them to Google Trends data in areas with the highest number of searches for "stolen package" and "missing package." It also surveyed 1,000 randomly sampled U.S. residents.
The four cities ranking ahead of San Antonio, in order, are Denver, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Seattle, according to the analysis.
With the holiday shopping season getting into full swing, Safewise offered these tips for cutting the risk of package theft:
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
- Install a doorbell camera or home security system
- Get to know your delivery person and ask them to hide packages they drop off
- Closely track packages online
- Network with neighbors
- Pick up packages in person instead of arranging porch deliveries