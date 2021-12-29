Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden will appear on Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise 

click to enlarge The Hayden owner Adam Lampinstein works with the crew of Food Paradise's “Retro Remix” episode. - PHOTO COURTESY THE HAYDEN
  • Photo Courtesy The Hayden
  • The Hayden owner Adam Lampinstein works with the crew of Food Paradise's “Retro Remix” episode.
The Hayden, known for its Jewish twist on diner fare, will represent the Alamo City on an upcoming episode of the Cooking Channel’s Food Paradise, which explores must-visit food spots across the country.

The Alamo Heights diner, located at 4025 Broadway St., will appear on the show's “Retro Remix” episode, set to air Wednesday, Jan. 26. During the program, viewers will catch a glimpse of the eatery’s most popular dishes, including some that incorporate elements of Jewish cuisine.



The Hayden will host an 8-10 p.m. watch party the day the episode airs. Guests will be able to take in the foodie fun while choosing from the restaurant's daily dinner menu or its breakfast for dinner menu, which is available on Wednesdays.

