San Antonio lawyer Thomas J. Henry files $2 billion suit against Travis Scott over Houston festival 

Travis Scott is one of the defendants in Henry's lawsuit.
High-profile personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry has filed a $2 billion lawsuit against hip-hop stars Travis Scott and Drake as well as others involved in a Houston music festival that turned deadly on Nov. 5.
The San Antonio attorney's suit is the latest filed against organizers of the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium, where 10 people died and hundreds claim they were injured in a crowd surge.
In addition to the two rappers, Henry's suit names Apple Music, Live Nation and NRG Stadium. In a release
, the law firm said it's been contacted by 120 people seeking representation over the incident.
"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs and put attendees at risk," Henry said in a news release. "My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."
While no one has been criminally charged in the wake of the tragedy, both Houston police and Harris County have announced investigations, and a flood of lawsuits has followed.
Some 50,000 people attended the Astroworld Festival, according to the Houston Fire Department.
