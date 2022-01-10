Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 10, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio locations of Lick Honest Ice Creams now serving up new vitamin C-rich citrus flavors 

By
Lick Honest Ice Creams has launched a new menu of vitamin C-rich flavors like Tequila Lime Pie.
  • Photo Courtesy Lick Honest Ice Creams
  • Lick Honest Ice Creams has launched a new menu of vitamin C-rich flavors like Tequila Lime Pie.
It’s citrus season, and San Antonio's Lick Honest Ice Creams locations are doling out a menu of vitamin C-rich flavors to help combat whatever ails ya.

The Austin-based chain's Tequila Lime Pie and Lemon Poppy Seed flavors boast immunity-boosting orange, grapefruit, lemon and lime, a release states. Along with plenty of sugar and fat, which no doubt help make the healthy stuff even more tasty.



The menu also includes two new flavors as well. Loopy Fruit is a cereal-inspired flavor featuring rainbow shortbread crunchies in a sweet, creamy citrus base, while Old Fashioned is an homage to the classic cocktail featuring Garrison Brothers Bourbon, Texas Valley oranges and bits of King Orchards cherries.

San Antonio's three Lick shops are located at 639 Hemisfair Blvd, 17635 La Cantera Pkwy and 312 Pearl Parkway #2101.

