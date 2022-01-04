Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 04, 2022

San Antonio Museum of Art and Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson to host online poetry reading next week 

San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will host Tuesday's online poetry reading.
  • San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson will host Tuesday's online poetry reading.
As a tie-in to DreamWeek, an annual summit for civic engagement connected to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the San Antonio Museum of Art will present a virtual poetry reading hosted by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson.

The reading, set to take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 11, will feature community poets, activists and students who have written poems inspired by pieces from SAMA's collection.



This year's DreamWeek festivities are slated for January 13-30. A full schedule of events and additional information can be found at DreamWeek's website.

Free-$25 (Pay What You Wish), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, samuseum.org.

