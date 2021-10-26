San Antonio musicians union will hold public rally Friday in support of striking Symphony performers 

click to enlarge
The Musicians Society of San Antonio is holding a rally in support of the striking San Antonio Symphony performers on Friday.
San Antonio's musicians union is holding a rally in support of the striking members of the San Antonio Symphony on Friday.
The public gathering will take place on the Veterans Memorial Plaza, Auditorium Circle and Martin Street in front of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Organized by the Musicians Society of San Antonio — the local chapter of the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) — the rally will feature an ensemble of Symphony brass musicians as well as speakers including San Antonio City Council members, AFM President Ray Hair, Texas AFL-CIO President Rick Levy and Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony Chair Mary Ellen Goree.
The Symphony's musicians have been on strike since late September, which has led to the postponement of the first two concerts
of the orchestra's planned 2021-2022 season.
On Monday, the AFM Local 23 chapter filed a charge
against the Symphony Society of San Antonio with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that the musicians' employer has committed nine violations of the National Labor Relations Act.
