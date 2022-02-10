Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio officer suspended after department says he made inappropriate remarks to coworker 

By
A San Antonio officer received a 30-day suspension over accusations that he made sexually inappropriate remarks to a female coworker. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
  • A San Antonio officer received a 30-day suspension over accusations that he made sexually inappropriate remarks to a female coworker.
The San Antonio Police Department late last year suspended a veteran officer after an internal probe found that he made sexually inappropriate remarks to a woman on the force whom he was training, KSAT reports.

SAPD Field Trainer Esteban Herrera received a 30-days suspension in late November, according to the station, citing suspension records. The disciplinary action took place months after the woman recommended Herrera be barred from riding with other female officers, the report states.



Citing department paperwork, KSAT reported that Herrera last June and July made "numerous" inappropriate comments to the officer he was overseeing, including saying, "This is what these women get when they open up their legs."

City officials released Herrera's suspension files this week "following an unexplained months-long delay," KSAT reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Starbucks vying to be the first in Texas to unionize Read More

  2. San Antonio couple accused in beating death of 12-year-old left in their care Read More

  3. After 2020, Republicans want to swing more Latino voters in South Texas. It’s not as easy as it looks. Read More

  4. Current Events: San Antonio lets the powerful cut to the front of the line for COVID relief funds Read More

  5. Bad Takes: The 7 dumbest things Jordan Peterson said on Joe Rogan's podcast Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation