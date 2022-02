San Antonio officer suspended after department says he made inappropriate remarks to coworker 

Facebook / San Antonio Police Department

A San Antonio officer received a 30-day suspension over accusations that he made sexually inappropriate remarks to a female coworker.

The San Antonio Police Department late last year suspended a veteran officer after an internal probe found that he made sexually inappropriate remarks to a woman on the force whom he was training, KSAT reports SAPD Field Trainer Esteban Herrera received a 30-days suspension in late November, according to the station, citing suspension records. The disciplinary action took place months after the woman recommended Herrera be barred from riding with other female officers, the report states.Citing department paperwork, KSAT reported that Herrera last June and July made "numerous" inappropriate comments to the officer he was overseeing, including saying, "This is what these women get when they open up their legs."City officials released Herrera's suspension files this week "following an unexplained months-long delay," KSAT reports.