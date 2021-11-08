Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Police Department says it's suspended an officer over alleged domestic violence incident 

By
SAPD said one of its officers has been charged with domestic assault. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
  • SAPD said one of its officers has been charged with domestic assault.
An off-duty San Antonio police officer was arrested and charged with assault Sunday following what SAPD officials described as a domestic violence incident, KSAT reports

The arrested officer, Philip Ortiz Jr., has since been suspended without pay, according to the TV station's reporting. 



SAPD officials told KSAT that Ortiz physically assaulted his significant other during an argument. The officer's firearm was also discharged during the incident but didn't result in injury, according to the report, which didn't specify who fired the weapon.

The five-year SAPD veteran now faces a charge of assault bodily injury — family violence, according to the report. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Citing LGBTQ-themed books, Gov. Greg Abbott demands removal of 'pornography' from Texas schools Read More

  2. After February freeze, San Antonio must break its addiction to CPS Energy’s revenues Read More

  3. In what may be his next Cancun moment, Ted Cruz says Big Bird spreads 'government propaganda' Read More

  4. Study: unvaccinated Texans were 20 times more likely to die during September COVID-19 surge Read More

  5. Bad Takes: Ineptitude and corruption explain Democrats' recent losses, not 'wokeness' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation