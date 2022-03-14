San Antonio ranked one of the 5 best cities to celebrate St. Patricks Day 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio River Walk
-
Revelers take part in one of San Antonio's St. Patrick's Day river parades.
Irish pubs and Guinness on tap probably don't come to mind when thinking of San Antonio. Even so, an online media company has ranked the Alamo City as one of the best U.S. cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day — even edging out Boston.
San Antonio landed at No. 4 on Thrillist's list of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
. Although better known for its Tejano Music and Tex-Mex food, the city's annual riverboat parade, Shamrock-N-Roll Concert, Lucky Dog Parade and other festivities impressed the creators of the list enough to place it in the top five.
Ahead of the Alamo City on Thrillist's list are Chicago, New Orleans and New York city, in that order. Boston ranked just behind at No. 5.
San Antonio's St. Paddy's festivities will kick off Thursday, March 17 with the dyeing of the San Antonio River, a tradition started in 1968
. The annual river parade will feature 12 Irish-themed floats.
Here's a complete roundup of all the day's celebrations:
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.