October 18, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

San Antonio River Walk holiday lights to be switched on early again this year 

The San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will be switched on early again this year.
  • Flickr / Joe Ruiz
  • The San Antonio River Walk holiday lights will be switched on early again this year.
Twinkling lights will illuminate the famed San Antonio River Walk starting Nov. 12, about two weeks earlier than usual, news station KSAT reports.

Typically, the holiday lights are switched on the day after Thanksgiving. River Walk officials last year decided to illuminate the Paseo del Rio early in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to spread some holiday cheer, the news station reports.



While the more than 2,250 strings with 100,000 lights will be turned on early, an official lighting ceremony will still take place during the Nov. 26 Ford Holiday River Parade.

