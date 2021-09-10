Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, September 10, 2021

San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits launches online store for its new line of CBD sweets

Posted By on Fri, Sep 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Mexican Candy Edibles' delta-8 popsicle. - PHOTO COURTESY CHAMOY CITY LIMITS
  • Photo Courtesy Chamoy City Limits
  • Mexican Candy Edibles' delta-8 popsicle.
Mexican Candy Edibles, the new line of CBD-infused sweets from snack shop Chamoy City Limits, has launched an online store to sell its handmade delta-8 popsicles, CBD-infused dreamsicles and CBD pecan pralines.

The treats are just the beginning for San Antonio-based Mexican Candy Edibles, owner Ana Fernandez told the Current. The line will eventually include ice pops, hard candies and hot-pink delta-8 ice cubes.



click to enlarge Mexican Candy Edibles' CBD dreamsicle.
  • Mexican Candy Edibles' CBD dreamsicle.
The new venture is currently operating out of the Monte Vista-area Chamoy City Limits shopfront, which is holding a soft launch of the cannabis-based line this weekend.

“We’re thrilled to be able to share our new line of cannabis products with our customers," Fernandez said. "The delta-8 popsicles are already quickly becoming a best seller. We love to manufacture our own infused products, which allows us to produce one-of-a-kind cannabis items."

For the time being, online purchases of Mexican Candy Edible's frozen items will have to be picked up in-store or curbside, Fernandez said.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

