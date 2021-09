San Antonio snack shop Chamoy City Limits launches online store for its new line of CBD sweets

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Chamoy City Limits

Mexican Candy Edibles' delta-8 popsicle.

click to enlarge Mexican Candy Edibles' CBD dreamsicle.

Mexican Candy Edibles, the new line of CBD-infused sweets from snack shop Chamoy City Limits, has launched an online store to sell its handmade delta-8 popsicles, CBD-infused dreamsicles and CBD pecan pralines.The treats are just the beginning for San Antonio-based Mexican Candy Edibles, owner Ana Fernandez told the. The line will eventually include ice pops, hard candies and hot-pink delta-8 ice cubes.The new venture is currently operating out of the Monte Vista-area Chamoy City Limits shopfront, which is holding a soft launch of the cannabis-based line this weekend.“We’re thrilled to be able to share our new line of cannabis products with our customers," Fernandez said. "The delta-8 popsicles are already quickly becoming a best seller. We love to manufacture our own infused products, which allows us to produce one-of-a-kind cannabis items."For the time being, online purchases of Mexican Candy Edible's frozen items will have to be picked up in-store or curbside, Fernandez said.