San Antonio Spur Lonnie Walker IV just bought this $544,500 home 

January 17, 2022
Slideshows » News
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV this month closed on a $544,500 four-bedroom home near La Cantera, according to Bexar County property records.
The two-story, 2,700-square-foot property includes a custom pool, an expansive kitchen and views of lush hillside greenery. Its estimated value is more than double the Alamo City's median home price of $269,724, according to Zillow
.
Even so, the 23-year-old Spur's new pad is modest in comparison to those of other pro athletes.
For example, former Spur DeMar DeRozan last month plopped down $4.5 million
for the 10,200-square-foot Chicago mansion once owned by Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, and in October, one-time Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith listed his 11,000-square-foot North Texas home
for $2.2 million.
Recently engaged to longtime girlfriend Emily Miller, Walker undertook a four-month search for the home, agent David Garcia Jr. of Greater San Antonio Real Estate, told the Express-News
. The NBA player's top priorities were a view and a pool — both of which he landed.
Let's take a tour. All photos from Realtor.com.