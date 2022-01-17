Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 17, 2022

San Antonio Spur Lonnie Walker IV just bought this $544,500 home 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV this month closed on a $544,500 four-bedroom home near La Cantera, according to Bexar County property records.

The two-story, 2,700-square-foot property includes a custom pool, an expansive kitchen and views of lush hillside greenery. Its estimated value is more than double the Alamo City's median home price of $269,724, according to Zillow.

Even so, the 23-year-old Spur's new pad is modest in comparison to those of other pro athletes.

For example, former Spur DeMar DeRozan last month plopped down $4.5 million for the 10,200-square-foot Chicago mansion once owned by Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, and in October, one-time Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith listed his 11,000-square-foot North Texas home for $2.2 million.

Recently engaged to longtime girlfriend Emily Miller, Walker undertook a four-month search for the home, agent David Garcia Jr. of Greater San Antonio Real Estate, told the Express-News. The NBA player's top priorities were a view and a pool — both of which he landed.

Let's take a tour.

All photos from Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio Spurs, Lonnie Walker IV, home, NBA, NBA homes, pro athlete homes, Emily Miller, David Garcia Jr., Greater San Antonio Real Estate, La Cantera, Bexar County, DeMar DeRozan, Chicago, Michael Jordan, Dallas Cowboy, Emmitt Smith, San Antonio homes, celebrity homes, Spurs homes

