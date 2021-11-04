Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 04, 2021 Arts

San Antonio Symphony management files NLRB charge against musicians' union 

click to enlarge Symphony musicians and supporters at a rally held in front of the Tobin Center on Friday, Oct. 29. - KATELYN EARHART
  • Katelyn Earhart
  • Symphony musicians and supporters at a rally held in front of the Tobin Center on Friday, Oct. 29.
Following a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) charge filed last week by the local chapter of the musicians' union against the Symphony Society, the board has fired back with a charge of its own, the Express-News reports.

The Symphony's musicians have been on strike since Sept. 27.



According to the daily, the Symphony Society — the orchestra's managing body and the musicians' employer — filed its NLRB charge Friday, alleging that Local 23 of the American Federation of Musicians hadn't bargained in good faith during this fall's contract renegotiations.

The Symphony Society's NLRB charge also alleges that the union hasn't provided dates for when negotiations can resume.

However, Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony Chair Mary Ellen Goree told the Current last week that the striking musicians hadn't returned to the table because Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart declined their terms for doing so. The musicians' terms are the retraction of Symphony Society's "Last, Best and Final Offer," — which would cut many of the performers to part-time status — and a lifting of terms the board imposed on Sept. 26.

