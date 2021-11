San Antonio Water System tells residents of two Northside neighborhoods to boil their water 

Sam Cox / Flickr Creative Commons

SAWS said a water-pressure drop affected 700 homes and businesses.

San Antonio Water System on Sunday afternoon issued a boil-water advisory to 700 Northside homes and businesses.The neighborhoods of Terra Mont and Stonewall Estate, both located west of Interstate 10, suffered pressure drops prompting the advisory, SAWS said in a statement. Crews are working to fix the problem, but in the meantime, the utility told customers to boil any water they plan to use for drinking, cooking or ice."SAWS will complete repairs and restore pressure before final samples are collected, and SAWS is authorized to lift the boil water requirement,” officials said in the statement.The water system offered a video of what to do during a boil water notice, and urged customers with questions to call its SA24-hour line at 210-704-7297.