San Antonio will host four-day food fest this fall in partnership with James Beard Foundation

The fest will welcome more than 100 award-winning chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park.

Tue, Mar 22, 2022 at 11:25 am

The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will welcome more than 100 chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park as part of its culinary market. - UNSPLASH / NATANIEL SUSANTOPUTRA
Unsplash / Nataniel Susantoputra
The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will welcome more than 100 chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park as part of its culinary market.
Visit San Antonio, Culinaria and the iconic James Beard Foundation will join forces for a first-time October culinary event called the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival.

The four-day Alamo City gathering will showcase renowned and up-and-coming Texas chefs while benefitting Beard Foundation scholarship programs, which help new culinary talent hone their skills.

“Texas and San Antonio offer unrivaled culinary experiences, and with Tasting Texas, we invite everyone to see for themselves what makes the Lone Star State truly great and delicious,” said Marc Anderson, CEO of Visit San Antonio, the city's tourism-promotion arm, via a written statement. “We are thrilled to unite with Culinaria and their expertise of first-class culinary events. Partnering with the James Beard Foundation on this first-time festival is a great honor.”

San Antonio's Steve McHugh and Esaul Ramos Jr. — of Cured at Pearl and 2M Smokehouse, respectively — will work alongside other Texas chefs including El Paso’s Emiliano Marentes and Lubbock’s Finn Walter to welcome an array of culinary pros to the event.

The festival’s centerpiece will be a “big-as-Texas” daily culinary market featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs at downtown's Travis Park. In addition to the market, the fest will host evening events showcasing visiting chefs at some of the city's best-loved restaurants.

The organizers will unveil a full schedule, ticket details and a list of participating chefs this summer.

Nina Rangel

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

